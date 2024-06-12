Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $422.02 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $442.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.74.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

