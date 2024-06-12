Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 968 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $232,322,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $140.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

