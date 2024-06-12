Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.