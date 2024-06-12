Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,797,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 69.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $536,319,000 after buying an additional 1,112,261 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 600.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,021,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $241,421,000 after buying an additional 875,473 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 41.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,976,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,305,000 after buying an additional 577,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1,956.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 451,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,661,000 after buying an additional 429,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $224.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.26.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.