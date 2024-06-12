Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,630,000 after buying an additional 309,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

SPGI opened at $428.96 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $426.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.83.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

