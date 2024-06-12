Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 271 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $319.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $185.55 and a one year high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

