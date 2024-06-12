Susquehanna Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $210.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $245.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.48.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $173.91 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $149.45 and a one year high of $227.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.34 and a 200 day moving average of $202.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 873.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 513.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.