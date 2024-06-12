Ethic Inc. Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Chubb by 175,378.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1,275.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.66 and its 200 day moving average is $245.47. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $275.41.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,518,703 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

