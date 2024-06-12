Ethic Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,071 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

