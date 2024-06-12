Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $33.39 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 238.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,142 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of The Carlyle Group worth $33,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 777,863 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 86,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after buying an additional 129,390 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

