Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,661 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Wolfspeed worth $33,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.