Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 90,035 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,035 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.68% of Perdoceo Education worth $30,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRDO. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,213,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after buying an additional 656,280 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $216,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,127.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,428. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.7 %

PRDO opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

