Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 19,507 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,507 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $25,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Moody’s by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,594 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,671,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $403.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.43. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $417.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

