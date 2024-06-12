Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 22,486 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.62% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $28,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 34,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $230.31 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.35 and a 200-day moving average of $219.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

