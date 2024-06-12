Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on June 28th

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Corebridge Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corebridge Financial to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.
Corebridge Financial Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of CRBG stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56.
Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial
In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on CRBG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.
Corebridge Financial Company Profile
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.
