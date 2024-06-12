GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $29.10 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000815 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

