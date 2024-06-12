Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 140,841 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,841 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Stratasys worth $24,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $6,706,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 426,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 177,350 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,028,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter worth about $1,361,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Stratasys by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stratasys Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.