Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,488 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.26% of Masonite International worth $23,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Masonite International by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 345,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,802 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Masonite International by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 62,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Masonite International by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 30,512 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.61. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76). Masonite International had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $668.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.