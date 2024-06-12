MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,593 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.45% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $30,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 97,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,240.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 97,669 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,698,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,972,027 shares in the company, valued at $718,258,221.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,698,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,972,027 shares in the company, valued at $718,258,221.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $210,645.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,797 shares of company stock worth $55,071,263 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $102.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 116.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.78 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTSI. Benchmark raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

