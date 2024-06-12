Caxton Associates LP Acquires 294,989 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,989 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.46% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

ALLO stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

