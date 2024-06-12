Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 65,973 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.50% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $25,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 89,053 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,349,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 162,663 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 188,080 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ACAD opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $317,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $317,080.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $234,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,644 shares of company stock worth $1,456,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

