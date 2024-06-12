Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 554,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441,733 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $38,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,051 shares of company stock worth $389,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TRU opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

