Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $38.85 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,159 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $38,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,043,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,965,000 after buying an additional 515,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,533.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,561,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,533.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,046 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Twilio Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

