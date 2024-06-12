Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169,263 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $39,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,386.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ENS stock opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

