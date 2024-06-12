Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 14,069 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,069 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.80% of Silgan worth $39,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 20.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,053,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,558 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,220,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Silgan by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,895,000 after buying an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,159,000 after buying an additional 66,837 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,418,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $199,265.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,307.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,651 shares of company stock worth $2,804,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Silgan

Silgan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.