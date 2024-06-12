Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,002 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $40,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 5.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $196.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $212.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

