Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Down 3.7% on Insider Selling

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $18.96. 59,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,144,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Specifically, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARHS shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Arhaus Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arhaus by 147.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,312,000 after buying an additional 5,233,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,518,000 after acquiring an additional 463,749 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter valued at $17,671,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile



Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

