Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $40.03 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.60% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $40,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $92.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average is $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

