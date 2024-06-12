Ethic Inc. Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,361,000 after acquiring an additional 256,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $443,844,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,752,000 after purchasing an additional 53,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 388,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $251.03 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.08 and its 200 day moving average is $251.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

