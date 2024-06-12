RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770,199 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.53% of RXO worth $41,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in RXO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RXO by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RXO by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,784.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,593,694 shares in the company, valued at $317,955,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,128,060 shares of company stock worth $22,099,090. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RXO stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. RXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

