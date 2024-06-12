Ethic Inc. Has $6.01 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average of $88.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. TD Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,875. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

