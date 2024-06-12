Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.86.

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON opened at $293.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

