Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,551,000 after acquiring an additional 207,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 93.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.