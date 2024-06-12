Navcoin Price Hits $0.0472 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $27,677.53 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00077831 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011192 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,782.97 or 0.68837524 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

