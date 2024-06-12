SALT Hits Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $9,385.98 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010415 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,390.19 or 0.99965512 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012295 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00089861 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02012607 USD and is down -12.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $9,414.20 traded over the last 24 hours.

