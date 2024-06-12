Nebula Research & Development LLC Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after acquiring an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,951,000 after acquiring an additional 244,599 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,736,000 after acquiring an additional 327,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,543,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.25.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

VEEV stock opened at $188.00 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

