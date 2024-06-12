Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,710 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after buying an additional 36,280 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 54.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 36.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $250,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.2 %

FHI stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $38.93.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

