Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,576 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,753,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,449 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,996,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 346,346 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 182,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

