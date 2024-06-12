Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,263,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,411 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $44,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 10.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 12.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.02. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

