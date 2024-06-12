Bokf Na Purchases 19,277 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 53.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 26,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.21.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,885 shares of company stock worth $2,940,053. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $175.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $184.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

