Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,197,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Stoneridge worth $43,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Stoneridge by 34.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO James Zizelman bought 6,500 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.39. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

