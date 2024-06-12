Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Acquired by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 209.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 502.3% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 2,780,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,773,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 401,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,620.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 174,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 163,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AIV stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 86.84%. The company had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.85 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Free Report

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Further Reading

