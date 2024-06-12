Nebula Research & Development LLC Takes $694,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,380,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE LMT opened at $462.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $462.18 and a 200-day moving average of $448.94. The company has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.