Nebula Research & Development LLC Boosts Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 171.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Marie Leggio purchased 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $49,984.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,984.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Karen Marie Leggio purchased 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $49,984.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,984.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $84,324.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,484 shares in the company, valued at $340,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ryerson Stock Performance

RYI stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.62. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

