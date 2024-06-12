The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,193 shares of company stock valued at $19,137,246 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CI opened at $337.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

