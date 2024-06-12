Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $271.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.