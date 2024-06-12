Nebula Research & Development LLC Buys Shares of 10,056 Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

