Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires New Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,410,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,308,000 after buying an additional 66,634 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,715,000 after buying an additional 194,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,481,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,343,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,535,000 after acquiring an additional 83,185 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

VMC stock opened at $244.64 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

