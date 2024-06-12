Nebula Research & Development LLC Takes $802,000 Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,030 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.45. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

