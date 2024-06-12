Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires 7,064 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,229,000 after acquiring an additional 310,242 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,925 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $22,784,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.70 million. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pegasystems

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $45,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,504 shares of company stock valued at $950,634 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.